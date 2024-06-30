Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,661. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

