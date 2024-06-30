Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $72.00

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

