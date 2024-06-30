Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Anghami Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANGH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 16,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.
Anghami Company Profile
