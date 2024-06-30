Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.
Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. 204,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,981. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
