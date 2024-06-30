Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,587. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

