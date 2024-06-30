Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 18,089 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,868,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,353,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,914,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,050. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

