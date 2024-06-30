Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP stock remained flat at $31.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 846,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,641. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

