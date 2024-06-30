Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.97. 8,641,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

