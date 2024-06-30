Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sysco by 84.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sysco by 372.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 167,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 132,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 15,189,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.