Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 137,447 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,447 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,879,000. Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,233,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,197,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,891,000. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,431,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 307,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.