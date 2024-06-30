Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 9,600,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

