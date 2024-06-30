Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $2,306,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Annexon Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 5,289,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,613. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

