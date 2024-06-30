Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $230.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.71.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $210.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 14.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 609,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 79,153 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 149,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.