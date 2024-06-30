Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 46.5% in June

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

