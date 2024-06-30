Argus Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $335.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $299.84 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock worth $32,924,413 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FedEx by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.