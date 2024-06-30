Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.7% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 103.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 152.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $265,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.42 and its 200 day moving average is $279.35. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $355.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

