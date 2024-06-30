Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.55.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $373.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

