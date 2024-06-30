Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,424,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
AVEM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.09. 187,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.
About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.
