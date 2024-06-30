Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,424,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.09. 187,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.