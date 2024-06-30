Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 185,440 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,440 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

