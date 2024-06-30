Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 4,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,060. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,693.47% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.