Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 4,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,060. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.26.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,693.47% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.