Art de Finance Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 60.9% against the dollar. Art de Finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $124.12 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00972917 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,437,493.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

