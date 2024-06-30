ASD (ASD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and $1.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04448071 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,346,062.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

