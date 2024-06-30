Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.17. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 163,785 shares traded.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$23.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.013658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

