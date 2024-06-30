ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $43.82 million and $574.72 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 68,337,549.35391955 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.6012106 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $6,781.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

