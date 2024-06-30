Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 263,539 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 389,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 22,614,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

