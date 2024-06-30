Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

