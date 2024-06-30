Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

