Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after buying an additional 619,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,809,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,360,000 after buying an additional 84,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.