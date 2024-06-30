Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.43. 416,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,297. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

