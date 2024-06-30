Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

PKST stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 536,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,960. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.86.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

