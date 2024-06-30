Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.62. 765,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,276. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $252.53.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
