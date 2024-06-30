Audius Reaches Market Cap of $190.21 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $190.21 million and approximately $42.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

