Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.7 %

Autoliv stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

