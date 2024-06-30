Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $182.03 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.99 billion and $182.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.88 or 0.00045273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000708 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,451,055 coins and its circulating supply is 394,104,685 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

