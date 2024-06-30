Avalanche Market Cap Hits $11.76 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.84 or 0.00047138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.76 billion and approximately $285.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,462,894 coins and its circulating supply is 394,116,524 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

