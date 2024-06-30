Avalon Capital Management Acquires Shares of 414,236 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for 3.7% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 583,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,114. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

