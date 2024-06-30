Avalon Capital Management Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.4% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of KJAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,049 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

