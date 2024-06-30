Avalon Capital Management Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after acquiring an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.08. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

