Avalon Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Avalon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.32. 169,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

