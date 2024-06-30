Avalon Capital Management Sells 397 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 147,073.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 116,188 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS PJUL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,077 shares. The stock has a market cap of $773.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.