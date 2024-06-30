Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 187,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,965. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.