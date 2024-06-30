Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Cut by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 2.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 95.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 229,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

