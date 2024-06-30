Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $907.15 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $907.15 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00009717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,396.10 or 1.00070952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00076902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,362,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,296,036.0087562 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.87619823 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $21,617,370.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

