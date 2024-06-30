Bank of America Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $50.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

