Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

