Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,815 ($23.02).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,110 ($26.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,149.25, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,946.07.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

