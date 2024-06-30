Bank of America Trims Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price to $69.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

