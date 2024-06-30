Bank of America Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $132.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNX. Cfra lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.10.

SNX stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,833,100. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

