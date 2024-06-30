BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,037. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,292 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

