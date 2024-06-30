Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.
Biotricity Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BTCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.06.
Biotricity Company Profile
