Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Biotricity Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 53,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

